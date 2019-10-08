18 countries attend Tehran Minex 2019

The 8th edition of the International Exhibition of Investment Opportunities in Iran’s Mines and Mining Industries, known as Minex 2019 started in Tehran on Tuesday with the presence of investors from 18 nations.

The three-day event presents the latest technologies and equipment, services, machineries for mines and mining industries in exploration, excavation, processing and production, reported Fars News Agency.

Representatives from Canada, South Africa, Japan, China, Pakistan, South Korea, India, Sweden, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany are attending this year’s event.

The annual event also aims to introduce investment opportunities in Iran for mining companies worldwide. Minex is organized by the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, in cooperation with several other organizations.

Iran is home to 68 types of minerals, with more than 37 billion tons of proven reserves and 57 billion tons of potential reserves.

According to the United States Geological Survey, Iran is home to more than seven percent of the world’s mineral reserves.

Last month, the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation (IMIDRO) announced in a statement that the country is going to increase investment in the mining sector, recounting that 150 mines will be re-activated in a bid to boost Iran’s economic growth in the face of the US unilateral sanctions.