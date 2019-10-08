RSS
0510 GMT October 08, 2019

Published: 0344 GMT October 08, 2019

First VP: Iran's economy improving despite US sanctions

First VP: Iran's economy improving despite US sanctions

Iranian First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri announced that the US and its allies' plots to bring the country's economy into a collapse have all failed, adding that the conditions are improving.

"The reports and data released by the country's official organizations show that despite the US harsh sanctions and, as they say, the economic war that they have waged against the Iranian nation, the country's economic conditions are moving towards improvement," Jahangiri said, addressing a ceremony in Tehran on Tuesday, reported Fars News Agency.

Jahangiri said data shows that Iran's economy is moving towards positive growth with good capability to create jobs.

Last week, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnaser Hemmati said that the US attempts to bring the country's economy into collapse had all failed and the value of the national currency increased 40 percent.

"The US and its regional allies had launched a full-scale economic, psychological and propaganda war against Iran with the aim of bringing the country into collapse via economy (last year)," Hemmati wrote on his Instagram page.

   
Jahangiri
Iran
economy
 
