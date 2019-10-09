Indonesia starts fund for carbon trading to meet emission goals

Indonesia plans to develop a market for carbon trading under a new agency formed to fund efforts to meet greenhouse gas emission reduction target under the Paris climate pact.

The Environment Fund Agency will have an initial capital of 2.1 trillion rupiah ($148 million) and will be supervised by the Finance Ministry, Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar told reporters in Jakarta on Wednesday, Bloomberg wrote.

Indonesia is committed to lower carbon emissions by 29 percent on its own and 41 percent with international support by 2030 as a signatory to the Paris agreement, a global pact to throttle carbon dioxide emissions that drive climate change.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy requires an estimated 1,065 trillion rupiah to fund efforts to manage and protect the environment in the four years through 2020, according to Bakar.

The agency will also fund various carbon reduction programs of ministries and seek multiple sources of financing, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said. The agency can potentially manage as much as 800 trillion rupiah in the future, she said.

Here are the highlights of the agency’s mandate: