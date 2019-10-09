RSS
0548 GMT October 09, 2019

News ID: 259943
Published: 1157 GMT October 09, 2019

Trio win Nobel Chemistry Prize for lithium-ion battery

Trio win Nobel Chemistry Prize for lithium-ion battery
NAINA HELEN JAMA/AFP

Three researchers on Wednesday won the Nobel Chemistry Prize for the development of lithium-ion batteries, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said.

John Goodenough of the US — at 97 the oldest person to be awarded a Nobel Prize — Britain's Stanley Whittingham and Japan's Akira Yoshino will share the nine million Swedish kronor (about $914,000 or €833,000) prize sum equally, AFP reported.

"This lightweight, rechargeable and powerful battery is now used in everything from mobile phones to laptops and electric vehicles... (and) can also store significant amounts of energy from solar and wind power, making possible a fossil fuel-free society," the jury said.

"Lithium batteries have revolutionized our lives since they first entered the market in 1991," it said, adding they were "of the greatest benefit to humankind."

The three will receive the prize from King Carl XVI Gustaf at a formal ceremony in Stockholm on December 10, the anniversary of the 1896 death of scientist Alfred Nobel who created the prizes in his last will and testament.

Last year, the honor went to US scientists Frances Arnold and George Smith and British researcher Gregory Winter for developing enzymes used for greener and safer chemistry and antibody drugs with less side effects.

Arnold was just the fifth woman to clinch chemistry's most prestigious honor since Marie Curie was honored in 1911.

This year's Nobel Prize season kicked off on Monday with the Medicine Prize awarded to Americans William Kaelin and Gregg Semenza, and Britain's Peter Ratcliffe.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

   
