UN urged to condemn US sanctions on Iranian space agencies

Iran submitted a note of protest to the United Nations space agency, demanding the body to condemn US sanctions targeting three Iranian space institutions.

The letter addressed to United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) on Wednesday said that the US move last month to blacklist Iran Space Agency, Iran Space Research Center and the Astronautics Research Institute could hamper efforts in the country to use space sciences for peaceful purposes, including for climate protection and prevention of natural disasters, Press TV reported.

“The Islamic republic of Iran is among those countries that are a hotbed for natural disasters like earthquake, flooding and famine,” said the letter by Iran Space Agency, adding, “Using the space technology is critical to prevent such disasters or reduce their impacts.”

The letter said that Iran expected the UNOOSA and its Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS), to condemn US efforts to hamper Iran’s active contribution to international and regional space programs.

It said Washington had constantly sought to prevent joint space schemes between Iran and other countries and organizations while trying to stonewall Iran’s home-grown efforts to have access to space.

It said, however, that the American sanctions would not deter Iran from efforts to expand its peaceful space program, calling on COPUOS members to continue to respect Iran’s rights to have access to space.

The US Treasury announced the sanctions on the three Iranian space entities on September 3 while claiming that the organizations were being used to advance Tehran’s ballistic missile program.

Iran has repeatedly denied the allegations while maintaining that developing ballistic missiles is part of the country’s unquestionable right to its defense capabilities.