Iran suffers fourth defeat at FIVB Volleyball World Cup

fivb.com Matthew Anderson of the USA hits a spike against Iran at the 2019 FIVB Volleyball World Cup in Hiroshima, Japan, on October 9, 2019.

Sports Desk

Iran suffered fourth defeat in six at the 2019 FIVB Volleyball World Cup in Japan, falling to a 3-1 loss at the hands of USA.

On Wednesday, Iran, beaten by Russia, Egypt and Brazil earlier in the competition, bounced back from 25-18 loss in the first set to take the second 25-22.

Igor Kolakovic’s side – missing captain Saied Ma’rouf – gave a below-par performance in the next two sets as John Speraw’s team came out victorious 25-18 and 25-12 to claim fifth victory in the World Cup, moving up to second in the 12-team table.

American Aaron Russell topped the scoring for his side with 18 points, followed by Matthew Anderson who scored 15.

Amir Ghafour and Mas’oud Gholami chipped in 17 and nine points in the Iranian outfit.

“Matt Anderson had some unforced errors in the second set which was uncharacteristic. We came back in the third set with resolve. Iran always fights. We have demonstrated a lot of poise in this tournament. It is tough to be undefeated. I’m exceptionally pleased with our play," said Speraw after the game.

Additionally, Brazil overcame Argentina in three sets to maintain its perfect run.

Poland – third in the table – beat Russia 3-1, with Japan beating Australia 3-0 to stand fourth.