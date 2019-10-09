Army launches military drill in northwest Iran

The Iranian Army’s Ground Force staged a war game in the country’s northwestern regions near the border with Turkey on Wednesday.

The unannounced military exercise has been held in regions near Urumia, capital of the northwestern province of West Azarbaijan, with Army Commander Major-General Abdolrahim Mousavi in attendance, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The military drill involves rapid reaction units, mobile and offense brigades, and helicopters from the Army Ground Force’s Airborne Unit.

Held with the theme “One Target, One Shot”, the exercise is aimed at evaluating the combat preparedness of Army units and their mobility and agility in the battlefield.

Major-General Mousavi highlighted the country’s military power and said the Armed Forces are fully prepared to counter foreign threats at any level.

Army’s forces are fully prepared to counter “any possible movement of the enemy”, he said while announcing the military drill on Wednesday.

“The message of the war game to the enemies is that if they miscalculate, they should know that the children of this land are ready to resist with their full power at any time and place,” the commander added.

Major General Mousavi further emphasized that the Army has full intelligence dominance over the region, adding, “We are prepared for any level of threat designed by the enemy.”

Iran’s Armed Forces hold routine military exercises throughout the year.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.