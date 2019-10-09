Iraqis' vigilance will prevent others from exploiting their legitimate concerns: Iran FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the Iraqi nation’s vigilance will prevent foreigners from taking advantage of recent protests in the Arab country to advance their own interests.

“We believe that the Iraqi people are owners of the country and their rights need to be observed,” Zarif said.

“Officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran believe that the Iraqi people are vigilant and will not allow others to exploit their legitimate concerns that are also recognized by the Iraqi government,” he added.

He said that the Iraqi government has acknowledged that the people’s legitimate demands emanated from the shortages, adding that Iranian officials consider Iraqis as vigilant people who will not permit others to misuse their dissatisfaction.

At least 110 people have been killed and more than 6,000 wounded in the capital and the south during the anti-government protests over corruption and unemployment.

Iraq’s government has sought to address the grievances of protesters, who demand the removal of the government and a political class they view as corrupt, according to Reuters.

Ministers met provincial governors, to address grievances across the country, which include crumbling infrastructure, toxic water and high unemployment. But proposed reforms, some of which have been recycled from a package of proposed reforms after protests in 2015, are unlikely to ease public anger.

The unrest shattered nearly two years of relative stability in Iraq, since the defeat of the Daesh terrorist group in 2017.

Iraqi authorities on Tuesday reopened the road leading to Baghdad’s Tayaran Square, scene of bloody protests in recent days, after the calmest night since anti-government unrest began more than a week ago.

Much of the unrest has been at night, but on Wednesday morning there were no reports of serious violence overnight.

Authorities reopened the main road to Tayaran Square in Baghdad, where security forces had shot at protesters only days before. It had been blocked off with concrete slabs and heavily policed since.

The security forces arrested protesters after nightfall on Tuesday in eastern and northwestern parts of Baghdad, police sources told Reuters.

Iraq’s semi-official High Commission for Human Rights also said about 500 people had been released from the 800 detained last week.

Intermittent access to the Internet returned on Wednesday morning, and protesters continued to upload video and photos from the rallies. The government shut down coverage almost immediately as protests began, according to an order by the prime minister.