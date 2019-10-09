RSS
0546 GMT October 09, 2019

News ID: 259971
Published: 0338 GMT October 09, 2019

Iran, Armenia to broaden IT cooperation

Iranian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi in a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Hakob Arshakyan in Yerevan vowed to further develop bilateral relations.

During a meeting in the Armenian capital, Azari Jahromi underlined the need to accelerate the implementation of an agreement for building a special park for IT companies and startups in Armenia, Fars News Agency reported.

Referring to a recent visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Armenia, the Iranian minister announced that President Rouhani had ordered to double the volume of cooperation between the two countries.

“Iran and Armenia can cooperate in the field of data transmission, support of startups as well as the supply of skilled labor forces (outsourcing) with each other,” Azari Jahromi said.

Arshakyan, for his part, expressed his gratitude to Azari Jahromi for his visit to Yerevan, and noted during his visit to the 2019 Digitech Exhibition he paid a visit to the Iranian Pavilion and became acquainted with the Iranian startups present at the exhibition.

He underlined that Iran is an important partner for Armenia in the field of communications, and said that “Meghri” Free Zone near the Iranian border (Aras Free Zone) can be used as a suitable space for cooperation with Iran and creation of a special park for Iranian companies.

 

   
KeyWords
Iran
Armenia
IT
 
