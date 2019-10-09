Iranian solo photo expo opens in Tbilisi

Art & Culture Desk

The opening ceremony of a solo photography exhibition titled ‘The Palace’ showcasing a collection of selected works by Iranian photographer Saeed Fallahfar was held at the Tbilisi History Museum in Georgia on Wednesday.

The ceremony was attended by the cultural attaché of the Iranian Embassy in Georgia, Hamid Mostafavi, and Lika Mamatsashvili, exhibition director of Tbilisi History Museum, IRNA reported.

The photos on display at the exhibition all depict the Niavaran Palace Complex, a historical palace complex situated in Shemiran, northern Tehran.

The expo is being held by the cultural consulate of the Iranian Embassy in Georgia.

In an address to the ceremony, Mostafavi said today, people of different countries need to know each other better to be able to communicate, hold dialogue and share ideas.

“Cultural heritage and historical memorials are the two tools that can facilitate achievement of this goal.”

Commenting on the cultural and historical links between Iran and Georgia, and the historical roots of the two nations, he said that in order to better present bilateral heritage to the people of both countries, “we are required to use all available cultural and artistic tools and capacities to forge friendship between them.”

On the historical background of the Niavaran Palace and listing the characteristics of his photos at the ceremony, Fallahfar said the complex is home to numerous buildings and mansions each featuring a special kind of architecture.

These mansions and buildings belonged to the kings of Qajar (1789-1925) and Pahlavi (1925-1979) dynasties.

Speaking at the same ceremony, Mamatsashvili expressed his country’s willingness to hold exhibitions showcasing items representing the two nations’ common cultural and historical heritage in the future.

The photo exhibition will close on Friday (October 11).