Eight Iranian cities to hold European Arthouse Cinema Day

Art & Culture Desk

Iran’s Art and Experience Cinema Institute in cooperation with the embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Tehran will hold the European Arthouse Cinema Day (EACD) 2019 simultaneously in eight Iranian cities on October 13.

The fourth edition of the event will be held concurrently at Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran, City Center Cineplex of Isfahan (central Iran), Golestan Cineplex of Shiraz (southwestern Iran), Setarehbaran Cineplex of Tabriz (northwestern Iran), Hoveizeh Cineplex of Mashhad (northeastern Iran), Labkhand Cinema in Kish Island (southern Iran), Pars Cinema in Kerman (central Iran) and Ekomal Cineplex of Karaj (northern Iran), IRNA reported.

The film titled ‘In the Fade’ directed by Fatih Akin, German film director, will be screened in the event.

The president of the International Confederation of Arthouse Cinemas (CICAE), Christian Bräuer, will be the special guest at the event. He will take part in two film production workshops to be held during the EACD 2019 along with Iranian film producers. The workshops will be held at the Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran on October 13 and at Center Cineplex of Isfahan on October 14.

In 2018, Art and Experience Cinema Institute held the third edition of the EACD by screening the film ‘The Other Side of Hope’ by Finnish director Aki Kaurismäki. Film production workshops were also held during last year’s event.

Launched in 2016 by the CICAE in partnership with Europa Cinemas, the EACD celebrates and fosters the growth of European arthouse film and theatres through specially curated programs all taking place on a single day.

The initiative gives participating cinemas, located inside or outside Europe, the opportunity to actively highlight their identity and display a European focus in terms of their programming as well as in the areas of promotion and innovation, with the aim of increasing global audiences and circulation for European films. The event is designed to celebrate the artistic diversity of European arthouse film as well as to champion the work of the various cinema venues and networks who participate, in Europe, but also well beyond the continent’s borders.

As part of its worldwide scope and audience, European Art Cinema Day has embraced flexibility as a key ingredient of its model. It contributes programming suggestions, marketing materials and collaboration in setting up specific events. At the same time, cinemas also have complete freedom to participate at any level and to create their own locally targeted program on the condition it includes European films.

The third edition focused specifically on young audiences by inviting all participating cinemas to organize additional school screenings on October 12 and 15.

Founded in 1956, the CICAE is an international non-profit association with address of record in Paris which tries to support and promote art cinema. It is the only international art cinema organization of its kind.