Trump: Going to Middle East worst decision in US history

The United States has spent EIGHT TRILLION DOLLARS fighting and policing in the Middle East. Thousands of our Great Soldiers have died or been badly wounded. Millions of people have died on the other side. GOING INTO THE MIDDLE EAST IS THE WORST DECISION EVER MADE.....
-
US sanctions impeding treatment of Iranian victims of Saddam’s chemical attacks: OPCW envoy
-
Iran plans to build boats that can sail at 100 knots/h: IRGC Navy cmdr.
-
Eight Iranian cities to hold European Arthouse Cinema Day
-
Iranian solo photo expo opens in Tbilisi
-
Iraqis' vigilance will prevent others from exploiting their legitimate concerns: Iran FM
-
Army launches military drill in northwest Iran
-
Iran’s Leader: Developing, stockpiling, using nukes religiously forbidden
-
Iranian official welcomes Saudi bid to end Yemen war
-
UN urged to condemn US sanctions on Iranian space agencies
-
US sanctions on Iran Central Bank amount to ‘war crimes’: Zarif