0205 GMT October 10, 2019

Published: 0550 GMT October 09, 2019

How fit is the Parliament in handling the current Brexit drama?

How fit is the Parliament in handling the current Brexit drama?

The UK Parliament was suspended again by the Queen on Tuesday, but this Wednesday the Government has announced plans to hold an emergency session of Parliament on October 19 to decide the fate of Brexit.

The UK Parliament was suspended again by the Queen on Tuesday, but this Wednesday the Government has announced plans to hold an emergency session of Parliament on October 19 to decide the fate of Brexit.

Thousands of protesters will descend on parliament on Saturday calling for another referendum to give the public a "final say" on Brexit.

As a stunning poll revealed on September, the British public have no confidence in the country’s politicians as the Brexit crisis hits new depths.  

Almost eight in 10 believe Parliament is in desperate need of reform and 74 percent believe it is not fit for the 21st century.

 
   
All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
