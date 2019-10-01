Israeli military court slaps heavy fine against Palestinian, gives 18 years in jail

On Wednesday, the Ofer military court near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah ordered 57-year-old Raed Mohammed Badwan to pay a fine of 500,000 Israeli shekels (over $142,000), Presstv Reported.

Badwan has been held in the Ofer prison since August 6, 2015, and has attended more than 56 trials ever since he was arrested. He suffers from several chronic diseases, such as heart disorder, high blood pressure and diabetes, and has more than ten gunshot wounds on his body.

The Palestinian was arrested for allegedly carrying out a run-over operation on the 60th Street near the town of Sinjil northeast of Ramallah. Israeli soldiers fired 12 bullets at his car, all of which lodged in his body.

Badwan was transferred to the intensive care unit at the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem al-Quds, where he underwent surgery. Doctors removed six bullets, but the rest remained in various parts of his body, including the neck, head, chest, hand and back.

On Tuesday, the Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR) sent an urgent appeal to the United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Michael Lynk, and the UN Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, Nils Melzer, concerning the situation of Palestinian detainee Samer al-Arbeed.

The PCHR argued that Israel’s internal spy service, Shin Bet, employs torture to investigate Palestinian prisoners, emphasizing that extraordinary measures used by Israeli interrogators have led to the deterioration of Arbeed’s medical condition.

The center expressed concern that resumption of Arbeed’s interrogation can lead to further deterioration in his health and endanger his life.

The PCHR called on the UN special rapporteurs to publicly condemn Israel’s use of extraordinary measures, which amount to torture, against Palestinian prisoners, and to compel the Israeli regime to stop the practice.

More than 7,000 Palestinians are reportedly held at Israeli jails. Hundreds of the inmates have apparently been incarcerated under the practice of administrative detention, a policy under which Palestinian inmates are kept in Israeli detention facilities without trial or charge.

Some Palestinian prisoners have been held in administrative detention for up to eleven years.

Palestinian inmates regularly stage hunger strikes in protest at the policy and their harsh prison conditions in Israeli jails.

According to reports, at least 13 Palestinian lawmakers are currently imprisoned in Israeli detention facilities. Nine of them are being held without trial under administrative detention.