Civilians flee Syrian border towns as Turkish offensive kicks off

Syrians fled on foot and by car from border towns as Turkey launched a military operation against Kurdish fighters in northeast Syria on Wednesday (October 9), a news agency reported.

Video posted online by North Press Agency appears to show civilians leaving the Syrian towns Tel Abyad and Sari Kani, as plumes of smoke rose into the air, Presstv Reported.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, announcing the start of the action, said the aim was to eliminate what he called a "terror corridor" on Turkey's southern border, but European countries immediately called on Ankara to halt the operation.

Turkey's move comes just days after US troops pulled back from the area, with warplanes and artillery striking militia positions in several towns in the border region.