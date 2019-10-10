RSS
News ID: 259992
Published: 0505 GMT October 10, 2019

East Azarbaijan's exports to Syria doubles

While East Azarbaijan's exports to Syria stood at 12 million dollars last year, the figure amounted to 13 million dollars in the first half of the Iranian calendar year, registering a twofold increase.

Head of the provincial Industry, Mine and Trade Organization Habib Aminzadeh told the third joint meeting of members of Syria Trade Table in Tabriz on Wednesday that metal industry and foodstuff are among export priorities to Syria that East Azarbaijan boasts of excellent capacities in both fields, IRNA reported.

He called on the owners of industries and members of Syrian Trade Table to immediately review the country's economic capacities and strive to help meet Syrian needs in the fields of foodstuff, pharmaceuticals, auto-making, tourism accepting the province's non-oil goods, construction materials and home appliances.

   
