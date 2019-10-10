RSS
0901 GMT October 10, 2019

News ID: 259998
Published: 0737 GMT October 10, 2019

Iran releases Russian journalist detained for visa violations

Iran releases Russian journalist detained for visa violations

Russian embassy in Tehran announced that country's journalist Yulia Yuzik, who was detained in Iran for some visa violations, has been released.

Russian embassy spokesman Andre Ganko confirmed the news, adding that she left Tehran on Thursday morning, IRNA reported.

Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei had said on Tuesday that the detained female Russian national in Iran, Yulia Yuzik's issue was attributed to visa violations.

"Her case has not been related to the counterespionage department. I do not know whether she is a journalist, merchant or tourist, but her faults were in the field of visa which will be dealt with soon," Rabiei added.

   
