0252 GMT October 10, 2019

Published: 0933 GMT October 10, 2019

Iran, China new plan to bolster customs cooperation, facilitate trade

Iran, China new plan to bolster customs cooperation, facilitate trade

Chinese ambassador to Tehran in a meeting with Iran's Customs Administration governor examined a new plan to expand customs cooperation and facilitate trade between the two countries.

During the meeting, Mehdi Mirashrafi pointed to strong trade relations between China and Iran, offering proposals to bolster trade exchanges between the two states, according to IRNA.

He proposed issues like exchanging customs information in the framework of training both sides' employees, strengthening Silk Road issue, creation of joint trade gate, using both countries useful trade, exchanging X-ray images by both sides and many other issues as well as holding meetings in every other six months to access better and faster results.

The Chinese ambassador appreciated Iran's Customs Administration's officials and underlined that Iran is among the largest trade partners of China, so expansion of such ties is so important for China and he is to do his utmost to strengthen more the relations.

   
