2019 Volleyball World Cup: Iran 3-0 Tunisia

News ID: 260003 Published: 1018 GMT October 10, 2019

Over the 2019 Volleyball World Cup, Iran have bagged another victory after stunning Tunisia in straight sets at the event, which is currently underway in Japan.

The Tunisians showed some resilience in the opening set but team Iran managed to finish it 26-24 in their favour. The Asian powerhouse then piled on the pressure in the next 2-sets and overpowered Tunisia 25-17 and 25-22 respectively. Iran will next meet Argentina on Friday, presstv.ir reported.

KeyWords