Iran crush Cambodia 14-0 in World Cup qualifier

ran overwhelmed Cambodia 14-0 at Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on Thursday in the 2022 World Cup qualifier in Group C.

Ahmad Nourollahi, Sardar Azmoun, Mohammad-Hossein Kanaanizadegan, Mehdi Taremi, Karim Ansarifard, Mohammad Mohebi and Mehrdad Mohammadi scored for Iran, according to IRNA.

The match was held at the attendance of 6,000 spectators, including over 4,000 female fans.

Earlier, Iranian national team had gained a 2-0 victory over Hong Kong in its first match at qualifiers of 2022 World Cup.

Iran is in Group C alongside Iraq, Bahrain, Hong Kong and Cambodia.