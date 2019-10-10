RSS
0751 GMT October 10, 2019

News ID: 260016
Published: 0549 GMT October 10, 2019

Taxi drivers protest against Uber, Cabify in Argentine's Buenos Aires

Taxi drivers protest against Uber, Cabify in Argentine's Buenos Aires

Thousands of taxi drivers protested against the ride-sharing platforms Uber and Cabify in the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires on Wednesday.

The protest was called by the United Taxi Drivers group to condemn the "illegal competition" of Uber and Cabify, which means a reduction of "30-40% of daily collection," according to Rafael Ruiz, one of the demonstrators, Presstv Reported.

The demonstrators asked the government to hold a dialogue with them to hear their demands, and and did not rule out camping under the Obelisk.

   
KeyWords
Taxi drivers
Uber
Argentine
Buenos Aires
 
