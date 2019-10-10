Most Democrats willing to risk 2020 US election to impeach Trump: Poll

The Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll, conducted on Monday and Tuesday, found that 55 percent of Democrats said that their party leaders should press ahead with impeachment even “if it means a lengthy and expensive process that could weaken their chances of winning the presidency in 2020”, Presstv Reported.

The survey also found that 66 percent of Democrats agreed that Congress should pursue impeachment, “even if that means they will need to postpone efforts to pass laws that could benefit me.”

Overall, the poll found that support for impeachment remains unchanged overall among all Americans - holding at 45% since last week.

Among those who identify as Democrats, 79 percent said Trump should be impeached, up 5 percentage points from a similar poll that ran September 26-30.

Support for impeaching Trump had been rising since late September after an unidentified US intelligence official filed a whistleblower complaint accusing the president of pressuring Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate leading Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden and his son for corruption.

Polls show that Biden, the former vice president, fares better than other Democrats including Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders in a hypothetical general election matchup against Trump.

The whistleblower complaint, denounced by Trump as a “witch hunt” carried out by his political enemies, has since been backed up by a second unidentified whistleblower.

Trump, who says he was acting out of his duty to root out corruption, said last week that China should also investigate Biden.

In a letter to Democratic congressional leaders on Tuesday, the White House censured the impeachment proceedings against Trump as “partisan,” and “unconstitutional,” describing the investigation as an effort to “overturn the results of the 2016 election.”

White House counsel Pat Cipollone accused House Democrats in the eight-page letter of making “legally unsupported demands,” and stressed that their unprecedented actions “have left Trump with no choice.”