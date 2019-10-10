John Bercow eyed as caretaker PM, an alternative to Corbyn

As Commons Speaker John Bercow’s 10-year tenure is nearing its proposed end on Halloween, he is being eyed to become caretaker Prime Minister of the UK.

If opposition parties are successful in ousting the current Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, over Brexit, a ‘government of national unity’ made entirely of prominent backbenchers, with John Bercow as caretaker PM, would be one way to sidestep Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn, Presstv Reported.

The idea was floated last week among the circle of “talents” made up of backbenchers and MPs leaving parliament at the next election, as a way to avoid a clash with the leader of the opposition, Corbyn.

The Labour leader said he is ready to commit to a second referendum, appeasing to Remainers, only after the EU allows the UK to extend the Brexit deadline for another three months, something which Boris Johnson may not ask for. Mr. Corbyn has also tactfully rejected Boris Johnson’s call for fresh elections.

Under the law, if the Government loses a confidence vote, another group of MPs can take power within two weeks if they hold a majority in the Commons. A general election would be held if there's no rival group.

Having an interim Prime Minister would prevent the current PM forcing an election and using the power vacuum to ram through a no-deal Brexit.

Meanwhile, if Mr. Bercow were to be selected as caretaker PM, it would essentially leave no route to a second referendum and push Britain towards a hard Brexit.

Mr. Bercow as caretaker PM, however, would be expected to send a letter to the EU asking them to extend the Brexit deadline.

This highlights a failure to accept Jeremy Corbyn as leader of the opposition, and it would have material and strategic consequences.

For many, the only thing worse than a no-deal Brexit – with all its promises of impending hardship – is seeing Jeremy Corbyn lead the only party that can stop a no-deal Brexit. Experts are predicting that if a second referendum were to happen, it would show that most people would choose not to leave the EU, and many politicians are against that.