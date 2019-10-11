Badger cull linked to fall in bovine TB in two areas, study suggests

The culling of badgers in two areas of England has been linked to a marked decrease in new cases of bovine TB on farms, research suggests, bolstering farmers who support the culls.

In Gloucestershire, the incidence of TB cases in cattle was two thirds lower after four years of badger culling than would have been expected from a comparison of similar uncalled sites, while in Somerset the rate was 37 percent lower. In a third area, in Dorset, there was no significant difference, theguardian.com wrote.

The study, carried out by scientists from the government’s Animal and Plant Health Agency and published on Friday in the journal Scientific Reports, backs up previous analysis that found a decrease in local TB rates after two years of culling. There were also lower rates of bovine TB in buffer zones around the culled areas in Gloucester and Dorset, which the researchers say was unexpected, given other studies have shown that badgers from culled areas may travel to nearby farms.

The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) said the findings were proof that the government’s cull strategy to control TB was successful, and called for it to be expanded.

Stuart Roberts, the vice-president, said: “This definitively shows the phenomenal impact culling badgers has on reducing TB levels in cattle. There should now be no doubt in anyone’s mind that this policy works.”

James Wood, a professor of farm animal science at Cambridge University, said: “This is a robust scientific evaluation of the impact of farmer-led badger culls … [that] describes a positive impact of the overall policy, with evidence that the increased movement reported elsewhere in surviving badgers is not significantly increasing the disease in cattle.”

Earlier this week, research by the Zoological Society of London found that badgers in culling areas were more likely to travel further afield when a cull started, with the potential to spread the disease further.

Badger culling has been the mainstay of the government’s bovine TB policy since 2011, with a system of licensed shooting introduced in Gloucestershire and Somerset two years later. Since then, the English cull has been expanded, and last month ministers announced 11 new areas of culling, taking the total to 43 zones in the Midlands and the west of England from Cornwall to Cheshire. Up to 64,000 animals are likely to be killed this autumn, up from about 32,000 last year.

Nearly 33,000 cattle were slaughtered in England last year because of bovine TB, and 3,600 farms were newly affected by the disease, according to the NFU. The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs calls bovine TB “the greatest threat to animal health in the UK”, costing taxpayers £100m a year and causing “devastation and distress for farmers and rural communities”.

The merits and dangers of the cull are hotly contested. Scientists say badgers are likely to be a small part of the overall TB problem and conservationists have questioned the costs, cruelty and wider impacts of the cull.