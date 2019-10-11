Study: Heatwaves expected to be bigger, affect more people

Climate change could trigger much bigger heatwaves by mid-century, US researchers report.

Previous research has predicted that the number and intensity of heatwaves will increase, but this study is the first to examine changes in their potential physical size, according to UPI.

"As the physical size of these affected regions increases, more people will be exposed to heat stress," said lead author Brad Lyon, an associate research professor at the University of Maine in Orono.

"Larger heatwaves would also increase electrical loads and peak energy demand on the grid as more people and businesses turn on air conditioning in response," he added.

The statistics are alarming.

With medium greenhouse gas emission levels, the average size of heatwaves could grow 50 percent by mid-century, according to the study. With high emission levels, their average size could increase 80 percent, and more extreme heatwaves could more than double in size, it predicted.

The study, published in the journal Environmental Research Letters, was partly funded by the Climate Observations and Monitoring Program of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Program Office.

Predictions about the growing size of heatwaves could help utilities plan for the future, according to the researchers.

"Heatwave size is another dimension of extreme heat that people don't necessarily think of," Lyon said in a NOAA news release. "It's a different vantage point from which to view them and assess their impacts."

The study also found that the length and severity of heatwaves could increase substantially, which came as no surprise to the researchers.

"An increase in attributes like magnitude and duration is consistent with expectations of a warming climate," Lyon said. "What is new in our study is the way we calculated them, which allowed us to consider size as a new heat wave dimension."