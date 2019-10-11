RSS
October 11, 2019

October 11, 2019

Indonesia plans WTO filing against EU over palm oil in November

The Indonesian government aims to file a case against the European Union to the World Trade Organization in early November over palm oil, Wisnu Wardhana, foreign trade director general at the Trade Ministry, said on Friday.

He did not elaborate further on the plan, Reuters reported.

The government has repetitively said it will challenge the EU and its renewable energy directive, known as RED II, at the WTO’s dispute settlement body citing what it sees as its ‘discriminative’ policy against palm oil.

The European Commission this year concluded that palm oil cultivation results in excessive deforestation and its use in transport fuel should be phased out by 2030.

   
Indonesia
WTO
palm oil
November
 
All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
