Turkey plans to raise income tax for high earners

Turkey is planning to raise the income tax rate for top-bracket earners to 45 percent from the current level of 35 percent, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Individuals who make one million liras ($171,000) or more would be subject to a 45 percent income tax, the person said, asking not to be identified because the proposal that has been sent to parliament by the Treasury and Finance Ministry hasn’t been made public yet.

Those earning 500,000-to-one million liras will be subject to a 40 percent income tax rate, according to the person.

The Treasury and Finance Ministry’s press office didn’t comment on the plans.