Vietnam to post economic growth of 6.6% in 2019: WB

Vietnam's gross domestic product (GDP) expansion is projected to decelerate from 7.1 percent in 2018 to 6.6 percent in 2019, due to slower export growth and weaker agricultural production growth, according to the World Bank's latest report in economies in East Asia.

Vietnam's medium-term outlook remains broadly positive despite persistent downside risks, with its economic growth expected to moderate in 2020 and 2021 to a more sustainable pace of 6.5 percent, local daily newspaper Vietnam News quoted the bank's East Asia and Pacific Economic Update as reporting on Friday, Xinhua reported.

The growth forecast is unchanged from World Bank's April report.

Inflation this year is projected to be three percent, below the government's four percent target. However, Vietnam remains heavily exposed to global economic sentiments given its high trade openness and limited fiscal and monetary policy buffers.

With a trade to GDP ratio of close to 200 percent in 2018, Vietnam is exposed to heightened uncertainty and potential disruptions to global supply chains, the bank said.

It also forecast growth in developing East Asian and Pacific economies to slow from 6.3 percent in 2018 to 5.8 percent in 2019 and to 5.7 and 5.6 percent in 2020 and 2021, respectively, reflecting a broad-based decline in export growth and manufacturing activity.

Despite a weaker external environment, Vietnam is projected to maintain economic growth this year and next year at 6.8 percent and 6.7 percent, respectively, the Asian Development Bank said in an update of its flagship annual economic publication released late September.

Vietnam made GDP growth of 7.08 percent in 2018, the highest rate over the past 10 years, up from the annualized target of 6.5-6.7 percent, according to its General Statistics Office.

The country's top legislature has set a target of attaining GDP growth of 6.6-6.8 percent in 2019.