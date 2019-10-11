US migrant policy sends thousands of babies, toddlers back to Mexico

Since January, the US government has ordered 13,000 migrants under 18, including more than 400 infants, to wait with their families in Mexico for US immigration court hearings, a Reuters analysis of government data found.

Along the US-Mexico border, babies and toddlers are living in high-crime cities – often in crowded shelters and tents or on the streets – for the weeks or months it takes to get a US asylum hearing.

The risk of violence and illness runs high and is of particular concern for families with young children or those with chronic health conditions, according to interviews with health professionals, migrants, aid workers and advocates.

The children, whose numbers have not been previously reported, are among tens of thousands of migrants returned to Mexico under a Trump administration policy known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP). Most are from Guatemala, Honduras or El Salvador.

US immigration officials did not respond to requests for comment on Reuters’ data findings.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, decisions about whether a person is placed in MPP are made by border agents on a case-by-case basis and include consultation with medical professionals. Unaccompanied minors should not be sent back to Mexico, according to the program guidelines, but children can be sent back with their parents.

Trump administration officials have said they are doing everything possible to discourage migrant families from making dangerous journeys to the United States, often in the hands of human smugglers, which they say needlessly put children at risk.

About one third of the nearly 40,000 migrants in the MPP program as of September 1 were children under 18, according to the latest data available from the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR), which oversees US immigration courts. Of those, Reuters found more than 3,400 under 5-year-olds and 418 under one-year-old.

The numbers have grown in recent weeks. There are now more than 51,000 people in the MPP program, according to US Customs and Border Protection.