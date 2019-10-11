Iran claims fourth victory at FIVB Volleyball World Cup

fivb.com Iran’s Mas’oud Gholami (2nd R) goes up for a spike against Argentina at the 2019 FIVB Vollyball World Cup in Hiroshima, Japan, on October 11, 2019.

Sports Desk

A five-set thriller saw Iran overcome Argentina at the 2019 FIVB Volleyball World Cup in Japan on Friday.

Having won the first set 27-25, Igor Kolakovic’s men conceded 25-23 and 25-19 defeats in the second and third sets before taking the fourth 25-17 to force a decider.

Iran – which had captain Saeid Ma’rouf back in the lineup after three matches – eventually won the fifth set in an emphatic fashion (15-10) to claim fourth victory in the competition, moving up to seventh in the 12-team table.

Pouria Yali topped the scoring for Iran with 18 points, followed by Milad Ebadipour who had 17.

Ezequiel Palacios and Jan Martinez Franchi chipped in 20 and 17 points respectively in the Argentinian outfit.

"It was a tough game with a lot of emotion on both sides. We did not lose our concentration,” Kolakovic said after the match.

“We had a good service after the third set. Our service was crucial in this match. Their setter was precise and fast getting the ball to outside hitters, but our service decided the match," added the Montenegrin.

Also in the eighth round of the games, Brazil and Poland beat Tunisia and Australia, respectively, in straight sets to stay first and second in the table.

The USA – third in the standings – beat Canada 3-2, with the host also beating Egypt in five sets, standing fourth.