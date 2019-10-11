Iran calls for further intl. cooperation on climate change

National Desk

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi emphasized that taking any measure on climate change without other countries’ cooperation is impossible and called for international and regional cooperation on the issue.

Speaking at the meeting of board of directors of the 6th International-Regional Conference on Climate Change, the Iranian official said that international and regional cooperation in this round of the conference should be expanded because taking action on climate change and its consequences would be impossible without cooperation with other countries, IRNA reported on Friday.

Many issues like dust, haze and transboundary waters cannot be dealt with without regional cooperation, Araqchi noted.

Pointing to the importance of relations with the neighboring countries, Araqchi emphasized that the issues of conflicts between the regional countries can be turned to issues of cooperation.

He also announced Iran’s Foreign Ministry’s readiness to fully cooperate with the 6th International-Regional Conference on Climate Change and called for increased public awareness of the consequences of climate change.

In August, the Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and Pacific (ESCAP) Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana said more natural disasters caused by climate change will occur in Iran which needs to be tackled urgently.

Climate change is a crisis which is making the world’s climate characteristic more irregular, as well as increasing environmental disasters such as floods, dust storms, droughts, etc., she said, adding that climate change in many regions could have deadly consequences, just like what happened in Iranian cities during the spring.

Heavy rainfall in March led to flooding in most of Iranian provinces, affecting 42,269,129 inhabitants in 253 cities and causing widespread damage to municipal facilities, including health centers and hospitals.

Countries must plan for these catastrophes from now on to reduce the number of victims and the extent of damages possibly caused by natural disasters, she highlighted.

She added that according to the latest data, climate change will have more impact on Iran in the future, unfortunately the severity of natural disasters will increase in the region, as well.