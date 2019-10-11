Wilmots delighted with Iran’s ‘attacking football’

Marc Wilmots was glowing with pride after seeing his Iran side produce a wonderful display of attacking football against Cambodia in a Group C match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers on Thursday.

Karim Ansarifard scored four, Sardar Azmoun had three, Mehdi Taremi and Mohammad Mohebi two each with Ahmad Noorollahi, Hossein Kan’aani and Mehrdad Mohammadi also on the scoresheet as Iran took another step toward qualifying for the two competitions, the-afc.com reported.

It was Iran's second win in as many matches, having defeated Hong Kong 2-0 last month, but what was extremely satisfying for Wilmots was his team playing attacking football for the whole 90 minutes in front of its appreciative fans, including several thousand women who were watching Iran at the Azadi Stadium for the first time in decades.

“I had said we would play attacking football against Cambodia and I am glad that the team did just that," said the Belgian.

It took Iran just five minutes to open the scoring and the Asian powerhouse, having raced to a 7-0 lead going into the halftime break, would not have been faulted had it taken it easy in the second half.

That was not to be as Iran continued with its swashbuckling display of football, scoring another seven goals past a beleaguered Cambodia.

The win, said Wilmots, was a confidence booster for the younger players in the squad.

"We're still in a transitional phase as new players have been added to the team,” said Wilmots, who took over from Carlos Quieroz as head coach following the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019.

The job came with high expectations, with Queiroz having led Iran to successive World Cup Finals appearances and former attacking midfielder Wilmots agreed that there is still much to do.

“We have an important match with Bahrain (in Riffa on Tuesday) and we need to keep our concentration. We want three points. We haven't done anything yet.”

The Belgian was also glad Iran put on an entertaining display of football for their fans, with women in the stands of the Azadi Stadium for a national team match for the first time in 40 years.

“It was a historic day for the Iranian women. I want to thank them for their presence,” Wilmots stated.