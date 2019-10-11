Iran participating in Azerbaijan’s EduExpo

Art & Culture Desk

Iran is taking part in the 13th Azerbaijan International Education Exhibition (EduExpo) which opened in Baku on Thursday.

In addition to Iran, 21 other Asian and European countries have participated in the three-day expo which is being held in Baku Expo Center, IRNA reported.

In this exhibition, over 150 universities are representing their countries showcasing their scientific, academic and educational capabilities.

The Islamic Azad University of Tabriz (IAUT) in northwestern Iran is representing the country in the expo.

Commenting on the event, Aziz Javanpour Heravi, the head of IAUT, told IRNA that the expo has provided the Iranian university with the opportunity to present its scientific and educational capabilities.

“By taking part in the expo, we seek to internationally present the capabilities of Iran’s Islamic Azad University, including those of the Tabriz branch, in different fields, particularly those of medicine and dentistry.”

He noted that currently, more than 500 foreign students from Turkey, Iraq, Afghanistan and Azerbaijan are taking courses at IAUT.

The exhibition closes today. It is supported by the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, National Confederation of the Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan Republic (AEC), Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation and Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The general sponsor of the exhibition is Kapital Bank.

The exhibition is one of the most effective tools to promote educational services in Azerbaijan. This is a unique platform that provides an opportunity for both local and foreign universities to meet with the main target audience – students and their parents, as well as a platform for creating new and strengthening existing business ties.