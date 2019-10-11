Iran eyes industrial use of nanotech for water purification: Minister

Iran’s minister of energy said using nanotechnology could replace costly water transfer initiatives meant to provide safe drinking water to people in arid areas across the country.

Reza Ardakanian said on Thursday that the Iranian government is considering using home-grown nanotechnology products for water purification schemes on an industrial scale, saying the move could be an economically and politically viable solution for a country that has access to large resources of saline water, Press TV reported.

“Given the country has a good access to high seas saline water resources, we can expand the use of this technology,” said Ardakanian while visiting a technology fair in Tehran.

The minister said nano-filtration products developed and made in Iran could be used for desalination as well as for reducing turbidity and nitrate levels in water while they have proven to be effective in removing heavy metals from water sources.

He said using nanotechnology could replace multibillion schemes to transfer water to arid areas across Iran, projects which he said were problematic both politically and socially.

He said the government will back the use of nanotechnology for water purification initiatives amid a boom in academic and market activities related to the field in Iran.

“We hope we could reach a point in near future where we can witness an economic and social justification in this field,” said Ardakanian, according to remarks published by the Energy Ministry.

The minister said Iran will consider strict standards in development of nanofiltration appliances, adding that the policy would provide a firm base for the extensive and safe use of the technology in the country’s water management systems in the future.