The Queen’s two biggest failures in recent decades – the Iraq War and the prorogation of Parliament – beg the question: have taxpayers had enough of the Monarchy?

The British Monarch provides a ceremonial figurehead that should be separate from, and above party politics – yet, her two biggest political disasters have been her approval for the invasion of Iraq in the 1990s and the recent prorogation of Parliament.

The media would have you believe that the Brexit fiasco lies with the Prime Minister or even the Queen’s own personal advisors. But the Queen is a Brexiteer, Presstv Reported.

Queen Elizabeth II’s political role in Brexit came to the front in recent weeks after Prime Minister Boris Johnson sought the Queen’s permission to prorogue Parliament, which was later ruled to be unlawful.

Britons are now paying into the Queen’s ‘cash from chaos’ Brexit scheme. The Monarchy is sacrificing democracy and infrastructure, putting people’s lives at risk and plunging the nation into unforeseen economic disasters.

The Queen’s royal prerogative describes the power the Monarch holds which may be used without the consent of the Commons or Lords. It is a reminder to the people that she can delve into politics whenever she sees fit.

Much of the Queen’s extravagant livelihood comes at the taxpayers’ expense. Britons support the royal family through a "sovereign grant" issued by the treasury.

The Crown's wealth has also historically come from inherited properties ,acquired through centuries of conquest, forfeiture, and purchases.

In 2003, the Queen’s Royal Prerogative opened the way for Britain to enter the Iraq War under the US pretense that Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction. A bid to stop the UK’s entrance into the war was stopped by the Queen herself.

The costs of the 2003-2010 Iraq War are often contested, but academics today put the toll at trillions of dollars and millions of lost lives. It is estimated that it will be tens of years before the state of Iraq can resemble a properly functioning society with the repatriation of stolen items and regeneration of infrastructure, as well as the extermination of terrorist cells plaguing the nation today.

The Bush Administration gave no thought to what would happen after the US-led invasion of Iraq. What was not found in Iraq was weapons of mass destruction.

But a symbolic remnant of Queen Elizabeth II’s role in the war can be found in Buckingham Palace, where one of Saddam Hussein’s “stolen” gold pianos provided a backdrop during her 2018 Christmas Day speech.

Buckingham Palace has stated in its annual accounts last year that Queen Elizabeth II received a 13 percent pay increase. The Queen and the royal family received $104 million dollars (£82.2 million pounds) from British taxpayers last year. Her personal wealth stands at a reported $530 million (£419 million pounds), and she does not have to pay any taxes on her wealth.

Without a movement to contain the Queen’s powers, she will continue to involve herself in British politics. Or, the Commonwealth may dissolve, maybe not the Monarchy itself. We are seeing this with Scotland’s referendum during Brexit.

Labour party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, has called out the Queen, “Anyone that is putting money into tax havens in order to avoid taxation in Britain, and obviously investigations have to take place, should do two things — not just apologize for it but also recognize what it does to our society.”

Queen Elizabeth II has been ruling over the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland since inheriting the throne from her father, George VI, in 1952. But she may be called ‘Queen Elizabeth the Last’ if taxpayers are pushed too far.