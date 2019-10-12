Maine birds at risk due to global warming

Some of the most iconic birds of Maine, the northeasternmost US state, could be in jeopardy and global warming could be to blame.

A new report from the National Audubon Society said almost two thirds of North America’s birds will become extinct if the earth keeps getting hotter, wgme.com wrote.

The study says if global warming causes temperatures to rise just 3°C, birds like orioles, eagles, and gulls will be vulnerable.

In Maine, many birds that thrive in its forests will move northward.

Species like the common loon and the boreal chickadee will also move northward.

“Luckily, we know what we can do about it,” said Nick Lund of Maine Audubon.

“We need to cut our emissions. We need to shift to renewable energy. We need to do the things that Maine Audubon, the state's oldest and largest wildlife conservation organization, is working toward and all of our partners are working towards. If we do it we can stop this from happening and keep Maine the way we're used to."

Lund said species common to the south like the red-bellied woodpecker will move into Maine.

The latest research comes after a recent report showed the United States and Canada has already lost 2.9 billion birds in the last 50 years.