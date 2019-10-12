RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0107 GMT October 12, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 260087
Published: 1044 GMT October 12, 2019

Maine birds at risk due to global warming

Maine birds at risk due to global warming
wgme.com

Some of the most iconic birds of Maine, the northeasternmost US state, could be in jeopardy and global warming could be to blame.

A new report from the National Audubon Society said almost two thirds of North America’s birds will become extinct if the earth keeps getting hotter, wgme.com wrote.

The study says if global warming causes temperatures to rise just 3°C, birds like orioles, eagles, and gulls will be vulnerable.

In Maine, many birds that thrive in its forests will move northward.

Species like the common loon and the boreal chickadee will also move northward.

“Luckily, we know what we can do about it,” said Nick Lund of Maine Audubon.

“We need to cut our emissions. We need to shift to renewable energy. We need to do the things that Maine Audubon, the state's oldest and largest wildlife conservation organization, is working toward and all of our partners are working towards. If we do it we can stop this from happening and keep Maine the way we're used to."

Lund said species common to the south like the red-bellied woodpecker will move into Maine.

The latest research comes after a recent report showed the United States and Canada has already lost 2.9 billion birds in the last 50 years.

   
KeyWords
Maine
birds
global
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 1/3775 sec