Semnan Province promoting tourist attractions in foreign languages

The Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Department of Semnan Province, northern Iran, is attracting foreign travelers by promoting the region’s tourist sites in foreign languages including the Chinese, said the deputy dead of the department on Saturday.

Hamid Reza Doost Mohammadi told IRNA that a large number of foreign tourists visiting the historical, natural and cultural attractions of Semnan Province are from China, Iraq and Germany.

He added that 726,046 and 1,727 Iranian and foreign tourists visited the tourist attractions of Semnan Province respectively during March 21-Sept. 22, 2019.

Semnan Province covers an area of 96,816 square kilometers and stretches along the Alborz mountain range and borders Dasht-e Kavir desert in the south.