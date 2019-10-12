Iran’s FM reiterates Iran’s opposition to nukes

National Desk

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reiterated that Iran is categorically opposed to nuclear arms as a religious duty and strategic imperative.

Citing recent remarks by the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Iranian foreign minister said that based on our religious principles the development, acquisition, stockpiling and use of nuclear weapons is forbidden.

“#Iran's Leader has long made it abundantly clear that nuclear weapons are immoral & contravene Islamic principles”, Zarit wrote on his Twitter account on Saturday.

“Their development, acquisition, stockpiling & use is thus forbidden”, he added.

On Wednesday, Ayatollah Khamenei said that Iran will never spend its resources on developing nuclear weapons the proliferation, stockpiling and using of which are prohibited by the religion of Islam.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that science unlocks the true benefits of knowledge only when it is paired with the right understanding of humanitarianism.

"In the case of the key and very beneficial nuclear science... when it was paired with a thirst for more power, it resulted in the creation of the nuclear weapon and turned into a major threat to the world and humanity," he said.

"Although we have always had the ability to tread this path, we declared it haram (forbidden by religion) according to the verdict of the beloved Islam and therefore there is no reason for us to expend our resources on developing and stockpiling a weapon that is absolutely prohibited (by Islam) to use," the Leader asserted.

In 2015, Iran and world powers singed a nuclear deal under which Iran put limits on its nuclear activities in return for sanctions relief. The US and its allies claim that Iran had been developing nuclear weapons. Tehran signed the agreement and let international inspectors to monitor its nuclear activities in order to make it clear that it has not been seeking nukes.

However, Washington unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018 and reimposed the illegal sanctions; a move that was condemned by the world.