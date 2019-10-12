Four dead, at least five wounded in New York shooting

Four people were killed in a shooting in Brooklyn that also injured at least five others early on Saturday, according to police.

The New York City Police Department said four were dead inside what appears to be an unlicensed social club. A woman and two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries, cbsnews.com reported.

Police said the shooting took place at 74 Utica Avenue. No arrests were made. Police said the information was preliminary, and didn't provide further details.

The gun-control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety defined a mass shooting as any shooting in which four were killed, not including the shooter.

Crime-scene tape surrounded the building Saturday morning and investigators in white jumpsuits could be seen going in and out.

The block where the shots rang out had empty storefronts and boarded-up buildings as well as renovated townhouses.