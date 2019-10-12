Federal courts rule against Trump over impeachment probe

Some federal courts dealt blows to US President Donald Trump on Friday just as the limits of his legal strategy to block an impeachment inquiry into his recent exchange with Ukrainian leader became clear.

It amounted to the end of a challenging week for Trump, who remains consumed by an impeachment crisis that is clouding his presidency, CNN wrote.

Judges in New York, Texas, Washington State and California sided against Trump administration initiatives meant to limit immigrants from entering the country – both through a physical barrier and by raising the requirements on migrants seeking legal status.

Friday night, the man in charge of executing much of Trump's immigration agenda, acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan, submitted his resignation to the president as the legal setbacks mounted. Long in the works, and by all accounts unrelated to the court decisions or the impeachment crisis, the move nonetheless fueled a sense of an administration in flux. McAleenan was the fourth person to serve in that post since the Trump presidency began.

All of the court cases will be appealed. But the rulings added to the sense of Trump's worsening legal fortunes, and Democratic investigations into his finances and foreign activity seemed to gain steam.

The president remained defiant, telling reporters as he departed the White House for his second rally in two days that he would prevail in the end.

"We'll win," he said. "You know how many cases I've lost and then we win?"

Meanwhile, judges in New York, California and Washington state blocked implementation of a Trump administration rule that would make it more difficult for immigrants who rely on public assistance to obtain legal status, just days before the regulation was set to take effect.

Under the proposed rule, many green card and visa applicants could be turned down if they have low incomes or limited education because they would be deemed more likely to need government assistance in the future, including most forms of Medicaid, food stamps and housing vouchers.

Trump is already mired in controversy as a second whistle-blower recently came forward with allegedly direct information about Trump’s attempts to pressure Ukraine into investigating his potential 2020 presidential election rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

During the July 25 call, Trump reportedly urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy about eight times to work with his lawyer Rudy Giuliani to investigate government corruption involving the Bidens, warning that he would not give Ukraine the promised military aid in case he refused.

The call prompted Democrats to launch an impeachment inquiry based on a whistleblower complaint that accused Trump of "using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 US election."

The US president dismissed the Ukraine allegations as another witch-hunt aimed at smearing him and damage his popularity as the Americans get closer to the 2020 presidential election.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who launched an impeachment inquiry of Trump late last month, said he betrayed his oath of office by seeking help from a foreign power to hurt his Democratic rival and that a successful impeachment would be worth losing the Democrats’ House majority in 2020.