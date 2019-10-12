Iran becoming self-sufficient in heavy tire industry: Minister

Iran’s minister of industry, mine and trade said the country is going to achieve self-sufficiency in the production of heavy tires.

Speaking to Tasnim News Agency in Ardebil on Saturday, Reza Rahmani said that Iran will become fully self-sufficient in manufacturing heavy tires as soon as four major tire factories come into operation in different provinces.

He added that development of a tire factory in the province of Ardebil would push Iran 30 percent closer to the target of self-sufficiency in the heavy tire industry.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has repeatedly called for efforts to stimulate domestic production and combat unemployment.

During a visit to a scientific exhibition on Tuesday, the Leader assured the Iranian new technology-based frims and the enterprises working on advanced technologies that he would do the best to remove obstacles in the way of the youths' scientific progress.