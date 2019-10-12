Iran’s Kalhor cancels Istanbul concert amid Turkey’s Syria offensive

The acclaimed Iranian kamancheh virtuoso, Kayhan Kalhor, canceled his Istanbul concert after the army of Iran’s northwestern neighbor launched a long-threatened offensive on Syrian soil.

In a video released on social media, Kalhor said, “A violent war has erupted in northern Syria, which has made the lives of the Kurdish people much more difficult,” Mehr News Agency reported.

“I was scheduled to hold a concert in Istanbul, but I will cancel it out of respect for my Kurdish brothers and sisters,” he added.

Kalhor was born in Kermanshah, western Iran, in 1963 to a Kurdish family. He is a renowned kamancheh – an Iranian bowed string instrument – player, composer, and master of classical Kurdish and Iranian traditional music.

Turkey moved into northern Syria on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump pulled American troops out of the area.

Tens of thousands of people have fled their homes, amid growing international condemnation of the offensive.

Iranian authorities, including President Hassan Rouhani, had urged the Ankara government to avoid taking military actions in Syrian territories and reconsider its decision.