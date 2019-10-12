Four Iranian documentaries to compete in German festival

Four feature-length documentaries directed by Iranian filmmakers have been accepted into the competition section of the 62nd DOK Leipzig – the International Leipzig Festival for Documentary and Animated Film.

The German event is one of the oldest documentary festivals in the world, Mehr News Agency reported.

The documentaries to take part in the ‘International Competition: Long Documentary’ section of the German fest are: ‘None of Your Business’, directed by Kamran Heidari, ‘Exodus’ directed by Bahman Kiarostami, ‘Khatemeh’ by Hadi and Mehdi Zarei and ‘Family Relations’ by Nasser Zamiri.

‘None of your Business’ is about the life and death of Ebrahim Monsefi, a popular southern guitar player, singer and poet in Iran who was born 70 years ago in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, and passed away 50 years afterwards under tragic and mysterious circumstances.

‘Khatemeh’ narrates the story of an Afghan girl who flees home because of an early marriage and domestic violence.

‘Exodus’ focuses on Afghan migrant workers who has entered Iran illegally and now wish to go back home.

‘Family Relations’ is about a man named Haji Baba and his children and their strange relations with each other.

DOK Leipzig is one of the leading festivals for documentary and animated films. Being the first in the world to combine these two genres, the fest is built on more than 60 years of history and tradition. The festival is a celebration of films with the highest artistic and innovative approaches to storytelling, embodying the values of peace, tolerance, human dignity and freedom of expression.

The festival will be held during October 28-November 3, 2019 in Germany.