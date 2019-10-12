Iran's seed production tops 6,000 tons: Deputy minister

Iran produced more than 6,000 tons of seeds since the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 21), according to the country's deputy agriculture minister.

Hossein Shirzad, who is also the chief executive of the Central Organization of Rural Cooperatives of Iran (CORC), said on Saturday that the country’s agro-industries corporations have succeeded in producing improved seed.

He added that by the development of detailed crop plans, it is anticipated that seed production would surpass more than 19,000 tons across the country.

Referring to Shahid Rajaei and Jiroft Agro-Industry Corporations (Located in Dezful and Jiroft respectively), Shirzad said they have produced different seeds including spring canola, hybrid and clover seed.

Shahid Rajaei Corporation has succeeded in producing more than 5,000 tons of tropical wheat seed which could be increased up to the 15,000 tons to meet the country’s domestic needs, he added.

Noting that more than 90 percent of the spring canola seeds are produced by Shahid Rajaei Agro-Industry Corporation, Shirzad said the feasibility studies for starting production of different types of seed in Jiroft are underway as well.