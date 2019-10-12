Seven people killed in attacks by terrorists in Nigeria’s Borno

Late on Friday, terrorists raided a military post in the town of Gajiganna, triggering a fierce gunfight, local residents and pro-government militias said on Saturday, Presstv Reported.

“The gunmen killed two soldiers and a civilian during the fight and took away one military vehicle,” said Babakura Kolo, a member of a militia fighting terrorists in Borno.

The gunmen are suspected of belonging to the West Africa Province (ISWAP) terror group.

ISWAP, which calls itself a branch of the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group, made an alliance with Boko Haram terrorists in 2015 before separating in 2016.

Earlier on Friday, terrorists attacked troops in the nearby town of Tungushe, killing a soldier and three civilians, Kolo added.

Gajiganna and Tungushe have been repeatedly attacked by ISWAP terrorists.

On Thursday, two Chadian troops were killed in clashes between terrorists and members of a regional force in northeastern Nigeria.

Earlier this month, suspected ISWAP terrorists killed 11 government troopers after they ambushed a military convoy near Mauro village in Benisheikh district in the volatile state.

Boko Haram terrorists also opened fire on a vehicle in Frigi village, killing one person. Two others were killed in Gubio, some 80 kilometers from Maiduguri, the provincial capital.

ISWAP has been involved in frequent attacks in the African country in recent months in the wake of Daesh losing all its urban strongholds in Iraq and Syria following crushing defeats it received from government troops and their allied fighters in both Arab countries.

About 27,000 people have been killed in a decade of terrorism in Nigeria, which has spilled over into neighboring Chad, Niger, and Cameroon and has driven more than two million people from their homes.