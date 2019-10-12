Nicky Morgan says 'mood music' on negotiations is 'positive'

With the clock fast running out, the British government continues to insist that last-minute talks with the European Union (EU) can produce a positive result.

With just over two weeks to go until Britain’s scheduled exit from the EU, the culture secretary, Nicky Morgan, has claimed that the “mood music” on EU-UK talks “seems positive”, Presstv Reported.

Speaking to Radio 4’s Today programme, Morgan said: “There’s no doubt that things do look promising”.

Morgan’s optimism comes on the heels of talks between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Irish Taoiseach (PM) Leo Varadkar, in the grounds of Thornton Manor in north-west England.

At the end of the talks, Downing Street announced that both parties agreed they can “see a pathway to a possible deal”.

For his part, Varadkar told reporters that negotiations were at a “very sensitive stage” but were “very positive and very promising”.

Varadkar’s optimism is believed to be based, at least in part, on indications that the UK’s position on the Irish border backstop is softening.

On the backstop, there are reports that Johnson has proposed to include a provision for the consent of Northern Ireland’s senior politicians to be sought and secured every four years.

Despite all the optimism of recent days, Johnson told the BBC yesterday there was still “a way to go” before a deal could be reached.