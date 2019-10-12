Four killed in shooting in New York City

The shooting, which took place in the early morning hours of Saturday, was at a building in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn.

There was "evidence of gambling" including cards and dice inside the building, according to Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea, Presstv Reported.

Shea added that four men were dead at the scene and the others were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The victims, who have not been identified, ranged in age from 32 to 49, Shea said at a briefing near the shooting. One of the victims was a woman.

Earlier reports said five people were wounded in the shooting incident and one more person was injured fleeing.

Police do not know the motive for the shootings and have made no arrests so far, according to Shea.

Shea said two guns had already been found at the scene, but there could be more.

"Police line do not cross" tape cordoned the crime scene surrounding the Triple A Aces social club building on Utica Avenue.

Police investigators in white jumpsuits went in and out of the building gathering and removing evidence from the crime scene.

The street has empty storefronts and boarded-up buildings, as well as renovated townhouses.