Parliament speaker in Serbia to attend IPU meeting

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani arrived in Serbia’s capital Belgrade to attend the 141st Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), according to IRNA.

Before leaving for Serbia, Iran’s top parliamentarian highlighted the importance of the union and said its meetings provide a good opportunity to discuss regional problems with parliament speakers of the member states.

“The IPU meeting is an opportunity to speak with the heads of parliaments (on issues) in a variety of areas, including regional and international problems and mutual economic cooperation….,” Larijani said.

He noted that his trip included two parts, namely attending the IPU assembly and holding talks with Serbian officials to boost parliamentary cooperation.

“It is one of the few meetings that bring together (speakers of) world parliaments and decide on important international issues,” the Iranian parliament speaker stated.

The 141st Assembly of the IPU takes place in Belgrade, Serbia, on October 13-17, 2019.

All IPU statutory bodies, including the Governing Council, Standing Committees, Committees on the Human Rights of Parliamentarians and on Middle East Questions, as well as the Forum of Women Parliamentarians and the Forum of Young MPs, will meet on this occasion, according to its official website.

The theme of the General Debate is “Strengthening international law: Parliamentary roles and mechanisms, and the contribution of regional cooperation”.

The event is attended by parliamentary delegations from around 180 countries.