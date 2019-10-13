Iran stunned by Japan at FIVB Volleyball World Cup

fivb.com Japan’s Tatsuya Fukuzawa goes up for a spike against Iran at the 2019 FIVB World Cup in Hiroshima, Japan, on October 13, 2019.

Sports Desk

A below-par performance by Iran saw the Asian powerhouse suffer the fourth defeat at the 2019 FIVB Volleyball World Cup at the hands of host Japan.

On Sunday, Igor Kolakovic’s men bounced back from a first-set 25-16 loss to take the second set 28-26.

Japan, however, proved to be the better of the two Asian giants as it came out victorious in the third set by a comfortable margin (25-13) before taking the fourth 25-21.

The sixth victory in the tournament kept the host in the fourth spot of the 12-team table while Iran fell down to eighth.

Yuji Nishida and Yuki Ishikawa stole the show for Japan, scoring 23 points apiece.

Pouria Yali topped the scoring for Iran with 13pts, followed by Amirhossein Esfandiar, who had 11.

Additionally, in the battle of the top two, Brazil overcame Poland 3-2 (19-25, 25-23, 25-19, 16-25, 15-11) to remain top with a perfect record.

The USA – third in the standings – routed Australia in straight sets while Argentina beat Russia 3-1 (25-23, 25-23, 21-25, 25-16) to move up to fifth.