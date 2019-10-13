RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0431 GMT October 13, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 260172
Published: 0327 GMT October 13, 2019

Iran’s Judiciary fires five corrupt judges

Iran’s Judiciary fires five corrupt judges
IRNA

Iran’s Prosecutor General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri announced the dismissal of five corrupt judges as part of the country’s campaign against corrupt officials in the country, IRNA reported.

Addressing a judicial gathering in Mashhad on Sunday, Montazeri said five corrupt judges were sacked on Saturday.

In order to fight crime, the Judiciary itself must be cleansed of corruption, the prosecutor general said, stressing that the Judiciary would by no means show tolerance for wrongdoers in any position.

Noting that more than 11,000 judges are employed by the Judiciary, Montazeri underlined that the few corrupt individuals must not be allowed to damage the Judiciary’s image.

After taking the office in March, Judiciary Chief Hojatoleslam Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi expressed his determination to tackle corruption and take tough action against measures that upset security in the society.

Since then, a number of people have been imprisoned or face other penalties for corruption.

 

   
KeyWords
Judiciary
corrupt
judges
Montazeri
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1577 sec