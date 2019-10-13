Iran’s Judiciary fires five corrupt judges

Iran’s Prosecutor General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri announced the dismissal of five corrupt judges as part of the country’s campaign against corrupt officials in the country, IRNA reported.

Addressing a judicial gathering in Mashhad on Sunday, Montazeri said five corrupt judges were sacked on Saturday.

In order to fight crime, the Judiciary itself must be cleansed of corruption, the prosecutor general said, stressing that the Judiciary would by no means show tolerance for wrongdoers in any position.

Noting that more than 11,000 judges are employed by the Judiciary, Montazeri underlined that the few corrupt individuals must not be allowed to damage the Judiciary’s image.

After taking the office in March, Judiciary Chief Hojatoleslam Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi expressed his determination to tackle corruption and take tough action against measures that upset security in the society.

Since then, a number of people have been imprisoned or face other penalties for corruption.